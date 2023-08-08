Harvard man identified in fatal Roscoe crash
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of a man who died in a crash Saturday has been released.
Matthew Jackson, 26, of Harvard was found dead at the scene August 5 near McDonald Road and Sage Hen Trail in Roscoe.
Authorities say Jackson was driving at a high rate of speed when he collided head-on with another vehicle.
Two other people involved in the crash were hurt, but no update has been released on their condition.
