Harvard man identified in fatal Roscoe crash

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of a man who died in a crash Saturday has been released.

Matthew Jackson, 26, of Harvard was found dead at the scene August 5 near McDonald Road and Sage Hen Trail in Roscoe.

Authorities say Jackson was driving at a high rate of speed when he collided head-on with another vehicle.

Two other people involved in the crash were hurt, but no update has been released on their condition.

