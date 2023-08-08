Boone County Fair vendor sells thousands of baked potatoes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A vendor is expected to sell around 8,000 baked potatoes at this year’s Boone County Fair.

The Spud Hut is a fundraiser for area scouting troops, and has been selling baked potatoes at the fair for 20 years.

”People love them,” said one scout leader. “They come back. A lot of people tell us it’s the first place they stop when they get to the fair every year.”

The Spud Hut sells about 1,300 potatoes each day of the fair. The usual toppings like sour cream, chili, bacon bits and butter are always on hand but what makes the spuds so special are the not-so-typical extras like chili, jalapeños and salsa.

The scouts who help run the operation oil and wrap each potato by hand before they go into the oven and move through a makeshift fast-food operation.

“Once they start coming out, we’ll open up the booth,” said Sydney Schwartz, who belongs to Cherry Valley Troop 181. “Then we’ll get in a line and when someone takes an order, we’ll take the little sheet that has all the stuff they want. Then it will go through the assembly line. Then we’ll give them the potato, and the next person goes.”

The Spud Hut is open throughout the fair, which ends at 5 p.m., Sunday.

