Winnebago county court watchers hold training to ensure cashless bail is upheld

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Volunteer group comes together Sunday to learn more about an Illinois State Supreme Court decision. The Winnebago County court watchers train to ensure that cashless bail will be implemented properly.

This Fall, courts are required to stop giving bond sentences. Members of the Winnebago County court watchers say they need to make sure this is enforced. Their actions come as a result of last month’s Illinois Supreme Court decision to uphold parts of the Safe-T Act.

“The pretrial fairness act and the end of money bond will keep more of those resources in communities that most need them, especially black and brown communities,” said Violet Johnicker, Director of Rockford Urban Ministries and volunteer for the Winnebago County court watchers, “The regular people who helped make this a law, who have been advocating for this all along, are the same people that are going to be holding those court actors accountable and ensuring that this major advancement really is implemented as intended.”

Via Zoom, the court watchers teamed up with the Illinois Network for Pretrial justice. Attendees were informed about the incoming changes coming to courts in September and how to identify if judges are implementing them correctly.

Dorothy Reddic is a volunteer for the court watchers. She says she injustice can occur even where the truth matters most.

“I have observed the court and watched bond hearings and I’ve seen people; their father had died. They were asking if they could be released to attend their father’s funeral, because they couldn’t make a $500 dollar bond,” said Reddic, “A lot of the criminal justice system disproportionately affects people who look like me. It’s a privilege to be able to live in a country where we can be on the right side of history.”

Not everyone is happy with the ruling on cashless bail, as Senator Dave Syverson says:

“With crime increasing across the state, eliminating cash bail just puts more criminals back on the streets. It clearly sends yet another message that there are limited consequences for committing crimes in Illinois.”

Senator Dave Chesney also weighed in the topic; he says:

“This pro-criminal brand of justice will put many criminals back on the streets within hours of a serious arrest. Crime victims and Illinois families will continue to feel less safe, and the State of Illinois will continue to grab national headlines for its growing crime rates.”

The Pretrial Fairness Act was signed into law in February of 2021, but a ruling by a Kankakee Judge halted the law until it could be decided on by the Illinois Supreme Court.

The act will go into effect on September 18.

