Tickets on sale for Deviate Beloit 2023 scheduled for Sept. 16

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - It drew more than one thousand people to downtown Beloit in last year’s inaugural event, and the folks at Deviate are excited to see what kind of success they will see in year two.

Deviate is described as a mind bending fusion of contemporary art and live music located in the industrial vibe of downtown Beloit’s Ironworks campus. Nearly 30 local artists from around the region will showcase their unique designs, sounds, and everything in between.

“There was a whole application process to get through,” said Stateline artist Dustin Eckhardt who’s back for a second year. “So they can select artists that I think will represent and I think have a good play with deviate. I’m super happy to be selected and advertised as a mural artist, so I’m planning something big.”

The adults only event will take place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 16th; again at the Ironworks campus in downtown Beloit. Tickets will be $15 at the door or $10 dollars on line at www.deviatebeloit.com

“Some of the best and most unique artists from around the region will be showcasing their work all in one space in downtown Beloit,” said Ryan Hickey, director of events and programming for Geronimo Hospitality Group. “There’s going to be something for everyone, and we’re excited to bring the community together to celebrate, collaborate and deviate.”

Food vendors and pop-up bars selling alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages will be available on site.

