Tickets on sale for Deviate Beloit 2023 scheduled for Sept. 16

Last year's inaugural Deviate Beloit event at Ironworks campus drew more than 1,000 people....
Last year's inaugural Deviate Beloit event at Ironworks campus drew more than 1,000 people. This year's event is on Saturday, September 16(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - It drew more than one thousand people to downtown Beloit in last year’s inaugural event, and the folks at Deviate are excited to see what kind of success they will see in year two.

Deviate is described as a mind bending fusion of contemporary art and live music located in the industrial vibe of downtown Beloit’s Ironworks campus. Nearly 30 local artists from around the region will showcase their unique designs, sounds, and everything in between.

“There was a whole application process to get through,” said Stateline artist Dustin Eckhardt who’s back for a second year. “So they can select artists that I think will represent and I think have a good play with deviate. I’m super happy to be selected and advertised as a mural artist, so I’m planning something big.”

The adults only event will take place from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, September 16th; again at the Ironworks campus in downtown Beloit. Tickets will be $15 at the door or $10 dollars on line at www.deviatebeloit.com

“Some of the best and most unique artists from around the region will be showcasing their work all in one space in downtown Beloit,” said Ryan Hickey, director of events and programming for Geronimo Hospitality Group. “There’s going to be something for everyone, and we’re excited to bring the community together to celebrate, collaborate and deviate.”

Food vendors and pop-up bars selling alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages will be available on site.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two injured in two-vehicle accident in Roscoe
Pedestrian death
Woman dies after being hit by a vehicle at Rockford gas station
Rockford police set up outside a home in the city's southeast side
Police: Man barricades himself in home on Rockford’s southeast side
Police responded to the location for reports of a domestic situation.
Man arrested in Rockford following hours long standoff
Some parents say they pay more for school supplies while others say because of sales, they...
Parents react to no tax-free holiday in Illinois, Wisconsin this year

Latest News

A Volunteer group comes together Sunday to learn more about an Illinois State Supreme Court...
Winnebago county court watchers hold training to ensure cashless bail is upheld
Local museum roars back to the prohibition era
Midway Village Museum in Rockford takes things back to the Prohibition Era
Local expo expands connections in Rockford
Businesses expand connections at Think Big Expo in Rockford
Police responded to the location for reports of a domestic situation.
Man arrested in Rockford following hours long standoff