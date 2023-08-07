Stephenson County Visitor Center for sale

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Greater Freeport Partnership is changing the way it offers visitor services.

Those changes have been sparked by the closing of the Stephenson County Visitor Center.

The center, which was costing the Greater Freeport Partnership around $100,000 a year, closed April 1.

Aside from the few visitors who stopped by the facility to use the restroom, staff says it was no longer being utilized.

”Things evolve,” said Greater Freeport Partnership Brand Director Nicole Haas. “Just like [how] businesses have found that there are ways that they can remote work, and that they don’t all have to be in the same building.”

When the nearly 5,000 square-foot facility was built in 2005, it served a big need in Stephenson County. Today, in a more advanced digital world, Haas says it has outlived its usefulness.

“Any type of media industry can see that the way we all ingest information is different,” she said.

Maps and brochures that were available at the center are now in kiosks at various locations throughout the county. The Greater Freeport Partnership has also increased its digital marketing to meet visitors where they are.

“We invest heavily in ad strategies on Google, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, all of the places, depending on the message,” Haas said. “And we have a great number of campaigns.”

The decision to close the center was met with some resistance. But Freeport residents now say they are warming up to the idea.

“If we have a resource in the community that is no longer serving the purpose that it was intended to serve, we should try something different,” said Freeport business owner Janelle Nelson said.

Haas said the building is still being maintained and has a lot of potential.

“It’s a beautiful facility, and we want it to continue being an attraction,” she said.

The building is currently listed for $525,000. Printed material that was available at the facility is now at places like the YMCA, Freeport Public Library and the Lincoln Mall.

