Stephenson County Visitor Center for sale

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Greater Freeport Partnership is changing the way it offers visitor services.

Those changes have been sparked by the closing of the Stephenson County Visitor Center.

The center, which was costing the Greater Freeport Partnership around $100,000 a year, closed April 1.

Aside from the few visitors who stopped by the facility to use the restroom, staff says it was no longer being utilized.

”Things evolve,” said Greater Freeport Partnership Brand Director Nicole Haas. “Just like [how] businesses have found that there are ways that they can remote work, and that they don’t all have to be in the same building.”

When the nearly 5,000 square-foot facility was built in 2005, it served a big need in Stephenson County. Today, in a more advanced digital world, Haas says it has outlived its usefulness.

“Any type of media industry can see that the way we all ingest information is different,” she said.

Maps and brochures that were available at the center are now in kiosks at various locations throughout the county. The Greater Freeport Partnership has also increased its digital marketing to meet visitors where they are.

“We invest heavily in ad strategies on Google, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, all of the places, depending on the message,” Haas said. “And we have a great number of campaigns.”

The decision to close the center was met with some resistance. But Freeport residents now say they are warming up to the idea.

“If we have a resource in the community that is no longer serving the purpose that it was intended to serve, we should try something different,” said Freeport business owner Janelle Nelson said.

Haas said the building is still being maintained and has a lot of potential.

“It’s a beautiful facility, and we want it to continue being an attraction,” she said.

The building is currently listed for $525,000. Printed material that was available at the facility is now at places like the YMCA, Freeport Public Library and the Lincoln Mall.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two hurt in Roscoe two-vehicle crash
Police responded to the location for reports of a domestic situation.
Man arrested in Rockford following hours long standoff
Some parents say they pay more for school supplies while others say because of sales, they...
Parents react to no tax-free holiday in Illinois, Wisconsin this year
Pedestrian death
Woman dies after being hit by a vehicle at Rockford gas station
Rockford police set up outside a home in the city's southeast side
Police: Man barricades himself in home on Rockford’s southeast side

Latest News

Stephenson County Visitor Center for sale
‘Ferragosto’ event coming to Rockford’s 14th Ward
‘Ferragosto’ event coming to Rockford’s 14th Ward
Man arrested in Rockford following hours long standoff
Man arrested in Rockford following hours long standoff
Motorcycle driver killed in Janesville crash