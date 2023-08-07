Showers chances lowering overnight, early Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - By most accounts, even though we had to contend with occasional spells of cloudiness, the weekend turned out to be just fine, at least up until this point.

High temperatures throughout the Stateline topped out in the middle and upper 70s Sunday. In Rockford, it’s the second straight day with high temperatures that failed to reach 80°. That’s a feat that hadn’t been accomplished here since mid-June, when we managed to string together three straight 70s between the 11th and 13th.

Another cooler than normal day was the story of our Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The weekend’s not over yet, however. If you’ve been monitoring our forecasts throughout the week, you’ve certainly heard us talk about chances for showers and storms, especially in the evening and overnight hours. While earlier the week there was a concern about some potentially severe thunderstorms, that’s thankfully no longer a part of the equation.

We can’t however, ignore the radar screen this evening, as a rather broad area of showers is showing up not too far away.

A rather expansive area of showers is showing up just to our southwest Sunday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While the trajectory of these showers and embedded storms suggests that some wetter times are ahead of us in the hours ahead, there’s a key wild card in play that may suggest otherwise.

For several hours now, winds have been locked in out of the northeast, sending cooler, and more importantly, drier air into our neck of the woods. That drier air is forecast be many computer models, including our high-resolution Timecast model, to fight off the northeastward moving complex. In fact, there are some models indicating that much of the Stateline is to avoid seeing as much as a single raindrop. I’m not ready to jump on that bandwagon just yet, and we’ll keep at least a chance for a few showers in the forecast overnight to be safe. With that said, it’s reasonable to suggest that those south of US-20, and certainly south of I-88, are to see the “best” chances for rain overnight.

Northeasterly winds will fiercely attempt to hold rain off to our southwest. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The workweek’s set to get off to a quiet start, by most accounts. We won’t completely discard the threat for one or two lingering showers early Monday morning, especially south. Otherwise, the day’s to feature a fairly even mix of sunshine and clouds. Winds shifting to more of a northwesterly direction should allow temperatures to warm, if only modestly, back to right around 80°.

Sunshine and clouds will be fairly evenly mixed early in the day Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will mix with clouds from time to time on Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds and sunshine will battle off and on throughout our Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday won’t see too much in the way of changes from a weather standpoint, aside from slightly milder temperatures and perhaps a bit more sunshine.

A mix of sun and clouds is again expected on Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Our next weather maker appears increasingly likely to swing into our area during the latter stages of our Wednesday. It’s during the afternoon or evening hours when showers and a few thunderstorms may overspread our region. At this distance in time, it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact time of arrival of any wet weather or where the heaviest rain may set up. With that said, it’s fair to say our area is due for, at the very least, a decent chance for rain either Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday night. Fortunately, severe weather does not appear to be a concern as we see things now.

Our next weather maker may bring us showers and a few thunderstorms by the late stages of the day on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures are to remain comfortably wedged in the 80° to 85° window straight through at least Saturday, after which briefly cooler air may pay us a visit on Sunday.

