New Illinois state flag could be in the works after bill signing

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A bill signed Monday by Governor JB Pritzker creates a committee that will explore what a new Illinois state flag could look like.

“Throughout our 205-year history, Illinois has boasted two official state flags—and it may be time we create a new one that exemplifies the values of our great state,” Governor JB Pritzker said.

SB1818 creates the Illinois Flag Commission which will make recommendations to the Illinois General Assembly about whether the current state flag should be redesigned or replaced.

By September 2024, the Illinois Flag Commission will select up to 10 potential designs to present to the Illinois General Assembly by December 2024.

The committee will be made up of the Secretary of State, three members appointed by the governor, four members appointed by the president of the Illinois Senate, four members appointed by the Illinois Speaker of the House, four members appointed by the minority leader of the Senate and four members appointed by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, as well as the State Superintendent of Education, and Chairperson of the Board of the Illinois State Museum.

“With the creation of the next flag of our state, we are ushering in a new era that will represent every Illinoisan and commemorate how far we have come so we may go even further together,” Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said.

Illinois has had two official state flags in its lifetime. The first was adopted on July 6, 1915, after a campaign by Ella Park Laurence, State Regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was amended in September 1969, to carry the state’s name.

The current design became the official flag of Illinois on July 1, 1970.

