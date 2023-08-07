Motorcycle driver killed in Janesville crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died due to injuries sustained in a crash Sunday evening in Janesville.

According to the Janesville Police Department, the crash was between a motorcycle and truck at the intersection of Center Avenue and Burbank Avenue just before 7:00 p.m.

Officials report the motorcycle was heading southbound on Central Ave. when the crash occurred. Two people were on the motorcycle.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to Mercy Hospital where the driver was pronounced dead. The status of the passenger is still unknown, along with the driver of the truck.

The name of the driver will be released by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s office at a later time, according to the press release.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the scene to reconstruct the wreck.

We will update this story as soon as more information is released.

