IceHogs Forward Luke Philp set to be out until February following Achilles surgery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The IceHogs will be without one of their top players for most of the 2023-24 season as the team announced Monday that Forward Luke Philp underwent successful surgery on his right Achilles. The team says Philp will be out for approximately six months.

The Canmore, Alberta native was a major contributor in his first year in the stateline racking up 53 points (29 G, 24 A) in 60 regular season games last year.

