“Ferragosto” party coming to Rockford’s 14th Ward

14th Ward Rockford Alderperson Mark Bonne announces it's $10,000 in Forward for Fun Covid relief money will go towards a music and Italian party event at Lino's Restaurant(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Each ward in Rockford receives $10,000 in federal covid relief funds which the calls the Forward for Fun initiative . And this year the 14th ward is going to turn their money into one big Italian party.

Ferragosto, which is loosely translated to August fair, will be six hours of live music on two different stages. It will take place Saturday, August 26 from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. at the Lino’s parking lot in Rockford.

They did something similar with last year’s Forward for Fun money. But instead of a four-day event benefiting four non profits, this year’s event will be one night to benefit six non profits. Admission is free with the funding money going to hire performers and Lino’s employees to work the event.

“That in turn allows Lino’s to donate the food and beverage profits to the non profits,” said Rockford 14th Ward Alderperson Mark Bonne. “And the performers are also paid. So basically it puts all that money into all of the local businesses, performing artists, and non profit associations.”

The nonprofits benefiting from the event are Rockford Promise, the Friends of Coronado, Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful, the International Women’s Baseball Center, Golden Apple Foundation, and the NIU Rockford Alumni Club for the David & Diane Graf Rockford Endowed Scholarship.

