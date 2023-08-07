‘Ferragosto’ event coming to Rockford’s 14th Ward

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Each ward in Rockford receives $10,000 in federal covid relief funds which he calls the Forward for Fun initiative. This year, the 14th Ward is going to turn their money into one big Italian party.

Ferragosto, which is loosely translated to the August fair, will be six hours of live music on two different stages. It will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, August 26 at Lino’s parking lot in Rockford.

They did something similar with last year’s Forward for Fun money. But instead of a four-day event benefiting four nonprofits, this year’s event will be one night to benefit six nonprofits. Admission is free with the funding money going to hire performers and Lino’s employees to work the event.

“That in turn allows Lino’s to donate the food and beverage profits to the nonprofits,” said Rockford 14th Ward Alderperson Mark Bonne. “And the performers are also paid. So basically it puts all that money into all of the local businesses, performing artists, and nonprofit associations.”

The nonprofits benefiting from the event are Rockford Promise, the Friends of Coronado, Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful, the International Women’s Baseball Center, Golden Apple Foundation, and the NIU Rockford Alumni Club for the David & Diane Graf Rockford Endowed Scholarship.

