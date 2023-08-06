Parents react to no tax-free holiday in Illinois, Wisconsin this year

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - To make back to school shopping easier, Illinois and Wisconsin are two states that usually have a tax-free holiday but not this year.

Parents across the stateline share different experiences with their back to school shopping this year. Some say they pay more while others say because of sales, they haven’t seen a difference.

“Everything’s significantly more expensive and a lot of stuff has been harder to find,” said Darcy Jorgensen, a mom to a fist grader.

Back to school shopping can be a difficult task for any guardian but with Illinois and Wisconsin removing the sales tax holiday, it can become even more exhausting.

“I’ve noticed if you want just a box of crayons, it used to be 75 cents and now it’s edging close to $3,” Jorgensen said.

She says it’s difficult to find the specific branded items teachers want.

“Like Expo markers, they’re getting harder and harder to find,” Jorgensen said.

While it’s taken a toll on her wallet, other local parents say shopping for school supplies isn’t any different.

“Most of the regular school supplies that are on the list have started to go on sale,” said Alicia Wallshlaeger who also has a first grader.

“Back to school shopping’s been pretty easy, I’ve done a couple of the sales.” said Leandra Hudson who is the mom of a preschooler.

Wallshlaeger says to make sure she’s getting the best deal, she gathers a list on store’s apps of all the supplies she needs to buy and so far, she’s found an average price that makes her happy.

“For everything on his list besides the stuff that’s clothes and stuff, I would say probably like $60,” she said.

Hudson strictly shops online to ensure she can get everything she needs.

“Just pull up and go versus having to go in stand in the lines and picking a fight over crayons,” she said.

Carolyn Moore who has three kids says because she saves as much supplies as possible from the year before, she saves money by not having to buy every supply on the list.

“When they were all younger, I thought I had to buy new every year, but I’ve learned I really don’t have to,” she said.

Moore was a teacher, so she used to over stock on supplies to guarantee each of her students has the supplies they need for success.

The 2022 tax-free holiday in Illinois dropped the price of school supplies and clothing by 5% during the last 10 days of August.

