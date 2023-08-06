One dead, two injured in two-vehicle accident in Roscoe

(MGN)
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A person has died from a two-vehicle head on crash Saturday afternoon.

Roscoe police responded around 4:30 p.m. to the area of McDonald Rd. and Sage Hen Trl. in Roscoe for an accident. They found the driver of the eastbound vehicle dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the westbound vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

