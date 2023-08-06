One dead, two hurt in Roscoe two-vehicle crash

(MGN)
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - One person dies and two others are hurt Saturday in a head-on collision in Roscoe.

Roscoe police responded around 4:30 p.m. to the area of McDonald Road and Sage Hen Trail in Roscoe for aid.

They found the driver of the eastbound vehicle dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the westbound vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not named anyone involved in the crash at this time. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the location for reports of a domestic situation.
Man arrested in Rockford following hours long standoff
Some parents say they pay more for school supplies while others say because of sales, they...
Parents react to no tax-free holiday in Illinois, Wisconsin this year
Pedestrian death
Woman dies after being hit by a vehicle at Rockford gas station
Rockford police set up outside a home in the city's southeast side
Police: Man barricades himself in home on Rockford’s southeast side

Latest News

Motorcycle driver killed in Janesville crash
Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Rockford native James Robinson prepares for the NFL season in a new uniform
Tickets on sale for Deviate Beloit 2023 scheduled for Sept. 16
Tickets for Deviate Beloit 2023 on sale
14th Ward Rockford Alderperson Mark Bonne announces it's $10,000 in Forward for Fun Covid...
‘Ferragosto’ event coming to Rockford’s 14th Ward
Last year's inaugural Deviate Beloit event at Ironworks campus drew more than 1,000 people....
Tickets on sale for Deviate Beloit 2023 scheduled for Sept. 16