One dead, two hurt in Roscoe two-vehicle crash

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - One person dies and two others are hurt Saturday in a head-on collision in Roscoe.

Roscoe police responded around 4:30 p.m. to the area of McDonald Road and Sage Hen Trail in Roscoe for aid.

They found the driver of the eastbound vehicle dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the westbound vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not named anyone involved in the crash at this time. The cause is under investigation.

