Mud volleyball tournament “serving” for the environment in Roscoe

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Riverside Park had 20 volleyball courts filled with mud for its annual mud volleyball fundraiser.

Around 160 teams from the Rockford area and Wisconsin registered for this year’s event, including a team from 23 News. Between the participants, volunteers and spectators, there was an estimated 2,500 people at the fundraiser.

Proceeds from the event are donated to Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful’s recycling and education efforts to prevent litter and protect the environment.

“We look forward to this every year. It’s so much fun and different than everything we do. When you think about our programs like clothing drives, we do medication, and we celebrate earth day and everything’s about the environment. We feel that everywhere we are we are educating,” says KNIB Executive Director Pamela Osborne.

The event usually raises around $55,000.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian death
Woman dies after being hit by a vehicle at Rockford gas station
Rockford police set up outside a home in the city's southeast side
Police: Man barricades himself in home on Rockford’s southeast side
Belvidere Police Department
Belvidere police: Man hurt in gang-related shooting
One dead, two injured in two-vehicle accident in Roscoe
Chicago Bears
Former Bears star Steve McMichael in ICU, improving after treatment for sepsis

Latest News

Local museum roars back to the prohibition era
Midway Village Museum in Rockford takes things back to the Prohibition Era
Local expo expands connections in Rockford
Businesses expand connections at Think Big Expo in Rockford
Police responded to the location for reports of a domestic situation.
Man arrested in Rockford following hours long standoff
Birds of prey were on display in South Beloit
Birds of prey were on display in South Beloit