Mud volleyball tournament “serving” for the environment in Roscoe

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Riverside Park had 20 volleyball courts filled with mud for its annual mud volleyball fundraiser.

Around 160 teams from the Rockford area and Wisconsin registered for this year’s event, including a team from 23 News. Between the participants, volunteers and spectators, there was an estimated 2,500 people at the fundraiser.

Proceeds from the event are donated to Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful’s recycling and education efforts to prevent litter and protect the environment.

“We look forward to this every year. It’s so much fun and different than everything we do. When you think about our programs like clothing drives, we do medication, and we celebrate earth day and everything’s about the environment. We feel that everywhere we are we are educating,” says KNIB Executive Director Pamela Osborne.

The event usually raises around $55,000.

