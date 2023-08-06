Midway Village Museum in Rockford takes things back to the Prohibition Era

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Midway Village Museum in Rockford took things all the way back to The Roaring Twenties to get a flashback of the Prohibition Era Rockford.

Muesum visitors who attended the event discovered how the 18th Amendment changed daily life in Rockford.

There were re-enactors and historic interpreters who taught people about historical events during that time, including federal raids, illegal distilleries and women suffrage marches.

“It’s a fun way to explore a lot what went on in the country and went on in Rockford about 100 years ago. A lot of us have relatives who were there and know their story,” says Marketing Director Luke Fredrickson.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian death
Woman dies after being hit by a vehicle at Rockford gas station
Rockford police set up outside a home in the city's southeast side
Police: Man barricades himself in home on Rockford’s southeast side
Belvidere Police Department
Belvidere police: Man hurt in gang-related shooting
One dead, two injured in two-vehicle accident in Roscoe
Chicago Bears
Former Bears star Steve McMichael in ICU, improving after treatment for sepsis

Latest News

Local expo expands connections in Rockford
Businesses expand connections at Think Big Expo in Rockford
Police responded to the location for reports of a domestic situation.
Man arrested in Rockford following hours long standoff
Birds of prey were on display in South Beloit
Birds of prey were on display in South Beloit
Mud volleyball tournament “serving” for the environment
Mud volleyball tournament “serving” for the environment in Roscoe