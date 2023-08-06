Midway Village Museum in Rockford takes things back to the Prohibition Era

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Midway Village Museum in Rockford took things all the way back to The Roaring Twenties to get a flashback of the Prohibition Era Rockford.

Muesum visitors who attended the event discovered how the 18th Amendment changed daily life in Rockford.

There were re-enactors and historic interpreters who taught people about historical events during that time, including federal raids, illegal distilleries and women suffrage marches.

“It’s a fun way to explore a lot what went on in the country and went on in Rockford about 100 years ago. A lot of us have relatives who were there and know their story,” says Marketing Director Luke Fredrickson.

