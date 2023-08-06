Man arrested in Rockford following hours long standoff

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police arrest a man following a nine-hour standoff with them that carried into Saturday morning.

Things started around 8 p-m Friday in the 1400 block of 16th avenue in Rockford. Police responded to the location for reports of a domestic situation. Rockford police say they negotiated with the man who was inside a home. Then after 5 a.m. Saturday, police took the man in connection to the domestic situation into custody.

