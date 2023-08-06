Businesses expand connections at Think Big Expo in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of local businesses connect with customers and expand their network at Saturday’s Think Big Expo.

Think Big is a resource for minority owned businesses to remove barriers and foster business growth. Tino Gordon is one of Saturday’s attendees. He’s the founder of Gordon Legacy Consulting in Rockford that specializes in helping people put a legacy plan together. He encourages people to attend expos like this to get your name and business out there.

“If you have an idea that you want to turn into a business, get around people who are in business get around people who can help you with that. Sometimes the environment that you are in right now might not be the best for where you want to go so you have to get around other people who can support and nurture you,” says Gordon.

