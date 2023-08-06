Birds of prey were on display in South Beloit

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Nature at the Confluence hosted birds of prey day Saturday.

Residents were encouraged to come to the event to learn about different skills and behaviors that put some birds on the top of the food chain.

The Atwood Center brought a great horned owl and a red-tailed hawk for attendees to see up close.

Different bird themed activities were held such as fishing like an eagle.

“We have a lot of natural areas and protected wild spaces here but also birds are adapting to urbanization, to human impact. We are seeing more eagles and other birds of prey as humans are learning to use less chemicals to help protect the birds of prey,” says Executive Director Julie Uram.

