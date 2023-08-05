A Wisconsin Marine who died on duty returns home

A motorcade escorted the body of Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg back home to Madison Friday night for the final time.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcade escorted the body of Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg back home to Madison Friday night for the final time.

The 19-year-old died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a car in North Carolina. Two other Marines were in the car with him also lost their lives.

Theo Williams, a combat veteran, is part of the motorcycle association that escorted Kaltenberg.

“It gives me a sense of duty and honor,” Williams said. “I, as well as else here, is honored to be directly with the family and support.”

Kaltenberg went to Verona High School and joined the Marines in May 2021. He served as a motor vehicle operator with a combat logistic battalion.

He earned recognition for his service, including the National Defense Service Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Medal and the Navy Artic Service Ribbon.

If you would like to post online your condolences, you can go the Gunderson Funeral Home’s website.

The funeral for Kaltenberg will be at Verona Area High School at 1 p.m. on August 12.

