Severe threat shifts well south of the Stateline

By DJ Baker
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
STATELINE (WIFR) - Sunday has been a day of concern for the past few days but as models have updated our concern has gone away.

The low pressure systems track has shifted south, moving severe concerns to southern Illinois.

Tonight we could still see a stray shower with lows in the low 60s.

Tomorrow looks quite nice as we see mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s.

The low pressure system is expected to make its way through central Illinois in the late afternoon increasing our cloud cover and giving us scattered showers mainly after 4 p.m.

Sunday night wide spread rain is expected and a few places could hear a rumble or two.

Severe weather is not expected Sunday evening.

Monday we will have widespread rain showers exiting by the afternoon. The rain will keep our temperatures low as our highs are in the lower 70s.

