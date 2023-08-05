Rockford Girls hockey summer camp led by local standouts

Rockford Park District hosted girls hockey summer camp
By Gia Lanci
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One way to cool off this summer is to get on the ice. Over 24 young female hockey players have been at Riverview Ice House every day this past week getting in some summer ice time. This girls-only all age and skill level hockey camp was hosted by the Rockford Park District.

Rockford Christian grad Molly Henderson along with Lindenwood college teammate, Hannah Alt, who graduated from Belvidere North are among the elite instructors. Along with stateline native, Jordan Stewart and Providence College player Lily Martinson.

The girls experienced small group instruction which focused on fundamentals such as offensive strategies, and more individual-based needs. But most importantly, having fun!

Not only did this camp offer an opportunity for girls to play and learn the game but it helps uncover the wider world of girls hockey to Rockford. " I think it’s good they can see the representation and know that they have opportunities and options as they move up through their hockey careers”, said Stewart.

