Police: Man barricades himself in home on Rockford’s southeast side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are set up around a home near 10th Street and 16th Avenue where they say a man has barricaded himself, and at least one child, inside.

According to authorities, a woman who lives at the home managed to escape. But how the situation unfolded is unclear at this time. We are waiting on an update from police.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn new information.

