Police: Man barricades himself in home on Rockford’s southeast side

Rockford police set up outside a home in the city's southeast side
Rockford police set up outside a home in the city's southeast side(WIFR Newsroom)
By Jerome Perales
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are set up around a home near 10th Street and 16th Avenue where they say a man has barricaded himself, and at least one child, inside.

According to authorities, a woman who lives at the home managed to escape. But how the situation unfolded is unclear at this time. We are waiting on an update from police.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn new information.

