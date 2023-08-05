Man wins $1.45 million jackpot thanks to buying lottery ticket while grocery shopping

A Florida man turned a stop at a grocery store into a $1.45 million payday.
A Florida man turned a stop at a grocery store into a $1.45 million payday.(cgj0212 via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) - A man turned a stop at a grocery store into a million-dollar payday.

According to the Florida Lottery, Tallahassee resident Larry Strickland claimed his jackpot this week from a drawing held on Feb. 15.

Lottery officials said Strickland won $1.45 million from the Jackpot Triple Play game after he bought the winning ticket at a Publix supermarket in Tallahassee.

The lucky lottery winner chose to receive his winnings as a lump-sum payment of $937,534.

Officials said the Publix store will also receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The Jackpot Triple Play game offers players a triple chance to win the jackpot. Each ticket comes with three sets of numbers to match the winning numbers drawn. Players can also get an extra chance to win if they add the combo option for $1 more, according to the lottery.

The game’s jackpot starts at $250,000 and can roll over to reach $2 million.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian death
Woman dies after being hit by a vehicle at Rockford gas station
Rockford police set up outside a home in the city's southeast side
Police: Man barricades himself in home on Rockford’s southeast side
Belvidere Police Department
Belvidere police: Man hurt in gang-related shooting
Chicago Bears
Former Bears star Steve McMichael in ICU, improving after treatment for sepsis
Voices of Stephenson County assists survivors of domestic and sexual abuse, teen dating...
Freeport domestic violence center loses federal funding

Latest News

Mark Carlson is accused of carjacking two vehicles and leading police on a pursuit.
Sheriff: Man steals car, runs out of gas, steals another with 3 kids inside
FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking during the North Carolina...
Prosecutors ask judge to issue protective order after Trump post appearing to promise revenge
(Source: CNN, NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS, WCBS, COURTESY FACEBOOK, OTIS PENA, COURTESY...
New York stabbing suspect surrenders
FILE - Noah Gragson walks to his garage during a practice session for the NASCAR Daytona 500...
NASCAR suspends driver Noah Gragson for liking an insensitive meme with George Floyd’s face