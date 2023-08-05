Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity conducts survey for Black-owned businesses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - August is a month of celebration as the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (IDCEO) highlights Black-owned businesses across the state. IDECO conducted a survey to see the challenges Black business owners face and why the community support means so much.

“They need to see us come together and do events like this,” said Sheila Hill, Think Big 815 co-founder.

Black business owners filled the Stephenson Center at 730 N. Church St. in Rockford to hear the results of a survey conducted by Matthew Simpson with the IDCEO.

“I’ve been presenting some data since February about the state of Black business in Illinois,” he said.

This presentation is the latest First Friday event at the center. The goal of the series is to put great minds together to find the keys to success.

“It’s a networking tool where we can gain information and gain knowledge in our community,” said Janene Stephenson, Stephenson Business Center owner.

Results of the business owner survey identified some key roadblocks like lack of funding, difficulty attracting customers and lack of access to affordable spaces.

“Those business that did not find their way did not survive,” Simpson said.

First Friday leaders and attendees say there is one crucial element they need to survive, which is support from the community.

“We kind of get left out of things, you know, it’s not just Black it’s minorities,” Stephenson said.

“Rockford is on an economic upswing, and we want to be a part of that,” said Denezz Hyphenx Cochran, DC Networking creative director. “We want to be seen, we want to be heard, we want to show we’re unified for Black economics.”

“It’s important for each community to support, you know, each other because together we’re able to grow in America because Black business is just a part of American business,” said Johnny Seymore, Kingdom of Respect Construction Solutions owner.

According to Simpson, Black people make up 14% of Illinois’ population and Black business make up 11% of businesses in the state.

He says the largest group of Black business owners is attorneys and professional services at more than 12%. The lowest number of Black-owned businesses is in arts and entertainment at about 6.5%.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.