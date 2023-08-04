Warm and Humid Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Partly cloudy today with east winds 5 - 15 MPH and a high near 88. A few clouds tonight with lows in the 60′s. Slight chance of showers tomorrow afternoon with highs in the middle 80′s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday night. Thunderstorms are likely at some point on Sunday with highs in the low 80′s. Some of those storms could be strong or severe.

