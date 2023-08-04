USA Baseball Women’s National Team makes historic visit to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ahead of the 2023 Women’s Baseball World Cup, Team USA made a historic stop in Rockford for a tune-up game ahead of Tuesday’s opener in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Team USA made their first trip in team history to historic Beyer Stadium Thursday as they scrimmaged in the former home of the Rockford Peaches. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Peaches and the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

