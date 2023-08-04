Rochelle awarded more than $1.05M for infrastructure, housing rehab

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Some residents in Rochelle will soon see critical repairs to water, sewer and drainage infrastructure thanks to a more than $1.05 million grant from the state of Illinois.

The Hub City is one of 54 non-metropolitan municipalities awarded a total of $56.9 million to support housing rehabilitation and infrastructure projects that will better the safety and quality of life for residents.

Governor JB Pritzker along with the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced the recipients Friday for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for Public Infrastructure and Housing Rehabilitation.

These grants are designed to provide communities with funding to improve and eliminate conditions detrimental to public health and welfare.

“Illinoisans deserve access to clean drinking water, no matter their zip code,” U.S. Senator Duckworth said. “This federal support is critical to help Illinoisans have the access to safe, sanitary and accessible housing all throughout our state to keep themselves and their families healthy, and I’ll keep advocating to help ensure all Illinoisans can access quality housing and clean water.”

Projects will range from storm sewer pipe construction, waterline replacements or hydrant and water storage tank construction, depending on public water needs.

CDBG funds must be used in areas that do not receive funds directly from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

