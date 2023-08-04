New study: ‘Allergic march’ confirms allergies can progress in children

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new study in the Journal of Pediatrics confirms something called the “allergic march.” This is a pattern that describes how allergies tend to develop and progress in children. The research found that infants diagnosed with eczema are more likely to be diagnosed with other allergies going forward.

UW Health Pediatrician Dr. William Renk joined 23 News Anchor Conor Hollingsworth on Friday to talk about it.

