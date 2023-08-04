Local veterans honored with Rockford mural dedication

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford leaders joined local veterans Thursday on N. Main Street in Rockford to dedicate a wall mural in their honor.

The dedication not only included the mural but also a singing of the national anthem, a moment of silence for all fallen soldiers and a flag raising ceremony to honor all five branches of the military. As the flag rose, all attendees were encouraged to sing ‘America the Beautiful’ with Sgt. Stanley “Curly” Thompson.

The mural depicts several images of military life, including a F-35 fighter jet, poppies and a solider created by AI technology. The soldier is made up of images depicting the features of all races in the American military. Painted on the side of Rockford’s Billiard Cafe, the mural faces the Friends of Veterans memorial circle where flowers have been planted in the veterans honor.

“These flowers, the poppies, this mural, and the people who have attended here today, is a continued tribute to those who have served and those that are serving currently, and that will serve for years to come,” Sgt. Thompson says.

Painted by AJ David of CRE8IV, the mural is a part of Rockford Area Convention and Visitors bureau’s initiative to shine a light on the beauty and rich history of Rockford. All over the Forest City are murals capturing different aspects of life in Rockford and the message of positivity each mural is meant to convey. Some of the veterans in attendance shared the message they thought the N. Main Street mural should mean to those who see it.

“What I’m hoping is that it brings people together. Not just the veterans of our county and one’s that have left our world but all of the people of the country that think about they’ve done for their safety and also their freedoms,” Bob Lamay, Rockford AV club commander says.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.