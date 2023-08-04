Humidity drops across Rockford before a stormy weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winds are shifting to the northeast dropping our dew points to a comfortable level as we head toward the afternoon.

Clouds are dissipating as dew points drop allowing sunshine to take over our sky this afternoon. The increase in sunshine pushes our high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday starts calm and comfortable with partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday evening is when we can expect our first round of thunderstorms that won’t be severe. These thunderstorms are expected to last throughout the night into Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon is when we see the low pressure system bring in the chance for stronger storms in the afternoon. As of now models have clouds sticking around because of the morning storms, suppressing our severe chances Sunday. If clouds dissipate in the early afternoon our chance for severe weather increases.

We are still to early to say for certain if we will see severe weather Sunday. Know that we have a chance of severe weather but models and forecasts always improve with time as we get closer to the event. We will update you as we get closer to Sunday.

