Former Bears star Steve McMichael in ICU, improving after treatment for sepsis

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears(MGN)
By CBS Chicago Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) - The family of Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael is asking you to pray for the Super Bowl champ after he was hospitalized in the intensive care unit.

McMichael was unconscious when he was admitted to the hospital Thursday night to treat sepsis with intravenous antibiotics. Sepsis is the body’s overwhelming and life-threatening response to an infection which can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death. It can happen to anyone with any type of infection.

“Like the tough warrior he is, he is now awake, and his vitals are better. His wife, Misty, is at his side and is asking his fans for their prayers,” a McMichael spokesperson said in a statement.

McMichael was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in 2021.

Known affectionately as “Mongo” to fans, the Super Bowl XX champion with the Chicago Bears was named as a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame last month.

“He needs to see himself enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Please pray for him to get through this,” his wife said in a statement.

Up to three player finalists will be announced by the Football Hall of Fame seniors committee on Aug. 22.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Sheets, 37, was arrested Wednesday in Davis Junction. Stephenson County deputies say its...
Dakota teacher faces child porn, unauthorized videotaping charges
Police say the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Rockford man dies after two-vehicle crash on 20th Street
Daniel Sheets, 37, of Dakota, was taken into custody August 2 in Davis Junction, Ill.
Additional child pornography charges filed against former Dakota High School teacher
Multiple agencies responded Tuesday to the scene on Steele Drive in Machesney Park for aid.
69-year-old worker crushed by concrete pipe in Machesney Park
Jeff Antinucci, owner of Charles Street Shoe Repair, repairs a shoe on Aug. 2, 2023, at his...
Charles Street Shoe Repair staying in Rockford

Latest News

USA Baseball Women’s National Team makes historic visit to Rockford
USA Baseball Women’s National Team makes historic visit to Rockford
Jimmie Johnson (left) and Chad Knaus (right) are among the headlining nominees for the NASCAR...
Rockford native Chad Knaus voted into NASCAR Hall of Fame
It’s a new era for baseball in Beloit.
Miami Marlins trade Beloit’s Kahlil Watson to Cleveland Guardians
Robert Dofflemeyer wins the city classic after a playoff hole
2023 Greater Rockford Golf Classic ends in a playoff hole