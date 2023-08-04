Federal judge grants temporary hold on Illinois’ crisis pregnancy center law

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A federal judge in Rockford on Thursday put an emergency, temporary hold on Illinois’ newly signed law that targets possible misinformation by crisis pregnancy centers.

Judge Iain Johnston called the Deceptive Practices of Limited Services Pregnancy Centers Act “unconstitutional” and “illegal.”

According to supporters, the act, which was created by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker last week, was designed to stop crisis pregnancy centers from spreading misinformation or interfering with a woman’s access to abortion. But opponents argued it is a violation of their First Amendment rights.

The National Institute of Family Life Advocates, an anti-abortion group, along with the Rockford Family Initiative and the Pro-Life Action League, filed the emergency motion to halt the new law. Thursday’s ruling allows crisis pregnancy centers to hand out pamphlets and other pieces of information to people entering or exiting the facilities.

During Thursday’s hearing, the plaintiffs presented four witnesses to the stand, where the defendant had none. Those testifying included Anne O’Connor, vice president of legal affairs for NIFLA; Judy Cocks, executive director of Women’s Health Services; Kevin Rilott, director of the Rockford Family Initiative; and Matt Yonke, communications director for the Pro-Life Action League.

During the courts final moments, Judge Johnston said he thought it was “crazy” that Raoul was not stopped while creating the bill.

The state is expected to appeal the ruling. The plaintiffs said they will continue to fight for their side of the debate, no matter how high the case goes in the federal court process.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.