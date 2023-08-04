Downtown Rockford’s Vintage @ 501 closing Aug. 12

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After more than a decade in business, Vintage @ 501 announces Thursday it will be closing its doors Aug. 12. after struggling to bounce back from the COVID-19 lockdown.

“In a post COVID economic environment, it’s not easy to deliver high quality food at what I think is a fair price, Matt Idzikowski, Vintage @ 501 owner said.

He says with the rising costs of labor and supplies, the labor shortage and with people not really coming back to the casual bar scene, after 12 years Vintage 501 will close.

“It just made for a really tough economic ability to survive,” Idzikowski said.

He believes Vintage @ 501 helped create a cool downtown environment during a time when was Rockford was trying to revitalize its city.

“I hope the next thing does the same and I’m excited to see what happens in that space,” Idzikowski said.

His favorite part about running a business downtown is the community.

“There were so many other people who were willing to help and give advice when you needed and a lot of people who lived in the area supported you,” Idzikowski said.

Abreo owner Paul Sletten says the closing of Vintage @ 501 is just an opportunity for someone to thrive.

“If every business stayed around for 50 years, there would be no chance for anybody else to start,” he said.

Idzikowski also owns PRIME Steakhouse, Omakase and a food truck.

Sletten says businesses moving out and creating temporary vacant spaces is a natural part of life that happens everywhere.

