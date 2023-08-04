Cyclists prepare for GFNY Rockford road race

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After last year’s event didn’t happen because of a lack of cyclists, the 2023 Gran Fondo New York cycling race is set for Sunday Aug. 6.

The race begins and ends at the Venetian Club, 2180 Elmwood Road, Rockford.

More than 200 riders are expected to race through rural Winnebago County on 63- and 93-mile courses.

In addition to cycling action, the event is expected to be a boon for the local economy.

”With spectators and all, we are expecting about a $200,000 estimated economic impact for the region,” said Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Vice President Lindsay Arellano. “We know that these 200 people are coming from over 20 different countries and over 20 different states. So we know they’re spending the nights. We know they’re going out to eat. They’re going to be here at least three days.”

Not only is the event a notable one or Rockford, it’s momentous for retired pro and Olympic medalist Nelson Vails, who will be riding alongside amateur competitors.

”It’s a historic day because on Aug. 3, 1984, I became the first African American to win an Olympic cycling medal,” Vails said Friday.

Vails says Rockford is an ideal site for competitive cycling.

“Rockford is one of the staple points in the U.S., where a lot of the U.S. cyclists, especially in the Midwest, get a chance to race their bike along with other amateurs and professionals like myself, but it’s also a way to have fun,” he said.

Officials say they will start the race if it rains. The only things that would delay the event are thunderstorms.

GFNY currently holds races in 15 countries. Rockford is the only Illinois city outside of Chicago that’s part of the brand’s network.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.