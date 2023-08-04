Clear night with some afternoon showers for Friday

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We remained clear and calm throughout Thursday as the sun remind shining and the winds stayed calm.

Humidity was a bit uncomfortable but not oppressive in the slightest. The remainder of the night will be clear, calm and cool. Moving overnight into Friday where we could see some patchy fog between the hours of three until seven in the morning. We suggest you use your low beams instead of high beams to prevent any visibility issues.

The remainder of Friday morning will be clear until we get some more rain in the region by the afternoon. This rain will only last a couple hours leaving the rest of the night dry and cloudy until we see some more rain reach the stateline Saturday afternoon. A couple sprinkles in the late morning in likely but most of the rain, and potential storms, will enter the area in the afternoon.

We are tracking potential for severe storms on Sunday which could bring high winds and heavy rainfall. We are still very far out from Sunday though and could see this storm potential change in the positive or negative potential.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Rockford man dies after two-vehicle crash on 20th Street
Multiple agencies responded Tuesday to the scene on Steele Drive in Machesney Park for aid.
69-year-old worker crushed by concrete pipe in Machesney Park
Daniel Sheets, 37, was arrested Wednesday in Davis Junction. Stephenson County deputies say its...
Dakota teacher faces child porn, unauthorized videotaping charges
Three people were captured Wednesday on surveillance video in a smash-and-grab burglary at a...
Burglary of South Beloit dispensary sparks investigation
Arrests made
Two brothers face child sexual abuse charges in Rockford

Latest News

KAYLEIGH WIFR 8-3-23
Where did this mornings fog come from?
How does fog form in the summer?
Calm end to the work week before a stormy weekend for Rockford
Calm end to the work week before a stormy weekend for Rockford
Great forecast for Ogle County Fair
Great forecast for Ogle County Fair