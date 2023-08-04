Clear night with some afternoon showers for Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We remained clear and calm throughout Thursday as the sun remind shining and the winds stayed calm.

Humidity was a bit uncomfortable but not oppressive in the slightest. The remainder of the night will be clear, calm and cool. Moving overnight into Friday where we could see some patchy fog between the hours of three until seven in the morning. We suggest you use your low beams instead of high beams to prevent any visibility issues.

The remainder of Friday morning will be clear until we get some more rain in the region by the afternoon. This rain will only last a couple hours leaving the rest of the night dry and cloudy until we see some more rain reach the stateline Saturday afternoon. A couple sprinkles in the late morning in likely but most of the rain, and potential storms, will enter the area in the afternoon.

We are tracking potential for severe storms on Sunday which could bring high winds and heavy rainfall. We are still very far out from Sunday though and could see this storm potential change in the positive or negative potential.

