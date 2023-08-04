Belvidere police: Man hurt in gang-related shooting

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old man is recovering as Belvidere police try to find the suspect or suspects involved in a drive-by shooting.

It happened around 10:45 Thursday night in the 1000 block of South Main Street. Police say the victim was shot multiple times.

Several witnesses reported a newer white sedan fleeing the area after the shooting. Police are asking anyone with security footage from the area or with any information to come forward.

You can call the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135 or share tips anonymously by calling Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-547-7867 or online at boonecountycrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.