42-year-old Woman dies after crash at Mobil in Rockford

ISP seeking witnesses to fatal car crash in Twin Falls County
Fatal crash(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One woman dies after being hit by a truck at a local Mobil gas station.

The woman hit just after 9 p.m. July 29, at the Mobil on Southrock Drive in Rockford. She was listed in critical condition but did not survive her injuries.

Police have not released her identity, but the man driving the truck has been charged with aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm.

Jacob Kane, 35, of Rockford was taken into custody Saturday and is currently out on bond.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Sheets, 37, was arrested Wednesday in Davis Junction. Stephenson County deputies say its...
Dakota teacher faces child porn, unauthorized videotaping charges
Police say the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Rockford man dies after two-vehicle crash on 20th Street
Daniel Sheets, 37, of Dakota, was taken into custody August 2 in Davis Junction, Ill.
Additional child pornography charges filed against former Dakota High School teacher
Multiple agencies responded Tuesday to the scene on Steele Drive in Machesney Park for aid.
69-year-old worker crushed by concrete pipe in Machesney Park
Jeff Antinucci, owner of Charles Street Shoe Repair, repairs a shoe on Aug. 2, 2023, at his...
Charles Street Shoe Repair staying in Rockford

Latest News

Belvidere Police Department
Belvidere police: Man hurt in gang-related shooting
The Bug Brownie on a Stick is just one of the scores of new foods and drinks coming to the...
Bugs, Gator, & Cotton Candy Jerky: Over 100 new foods and drinks to debut at Wisconsin state fair
Vintage @ 501 couldn't bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Downtown Rockford’s Vintage @ 501 closing Aug. 12
Vintage @ 501 couldn't bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Downtown Rockford’s Vintage @ 501 closing Aug. 12