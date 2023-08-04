42-year-old Woman dies after crash at Mobil in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One woman dies after being hit by a truck at a local Mobil gas station.

The woman hit just after 9 p.m. July 29, at the Mobil on Southrock Drive in Rockford. She was listed in critical condition but did not survive her injuries.

Police have not released her identity, but the man driving the truck has been charged with aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm.

Jacob Kane, 35, of Rockford was taken into custody Saturday and is currently out on bond.

