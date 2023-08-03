Tom Brady trades in his football for a soccer ball

Tom Brady is now a minority owner of England’s Birmingham City football club.
Tom Brady is now a minority owner of England’s Birmingham City football club.(TWITTER/@TomBrady)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tom Brady is trading up his American football for a soccer ball – not to play, but to own.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is now a minority owner of England’s Birmingham City football club.

Brady announced the news on Twitter, admitting he has a lot to learn about the sport.

In July, U.S.-based investment service Knighthead Capital Management bought a majority stake in Birmingham City FC.

According to the club, Brady will become a chairman of the new advisory board and work directly with club leadership.

He is set to advise on health, nutrition, wellness and recovery systems.

Brady retired from the National Football League in 2023 after 23 seasons.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Rockford man dies after two-vehicle crash on 20th Street
Multiple agencies responded Tuesday to the scene on Steele Drive in Machesney Park for aid.
69-year-old worker crushed by concrete pipe in Machesney Park
Daniel Sheets, 37, was arrested Wednesday in Davis Junction. Stephenson County deputies say its...
Dakota teacher faces child porn, unauthorized videotaping charges
Three people were captured Wednesday on surveillance video in a smash-and-grab burglary at a...
Burglary of South Beloit dispensary sparks investigation
Arrests made
Two brothers face child sexual abuse charges in Rockford

Latest News

The Saudi Arabia move was widely expected by analysts.
Saudi Arabia says it will extend oil production cuts through end of September
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s securities fraud trial to wait until end of impeachment trial
Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along...
Mexico recovers 2 bodies from the Rio Grande, one found near a floating barrier that Texas installed
Police officers cordon off the scene of a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam,...
14 hurt when a man rams a car onto a sidewalk, stabs pedestrians, police in South Korea say