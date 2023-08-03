South Beloit dispensary reopens after smash-and-grab burglary

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - A South Beloit business will open Thursday after three people backed a pickup truck through its front doors.

Sunnyside Dispensary announced today that their South Beloit store will reopen at 5 p.m. following the early Wednesday robbery.

The store was closed for just one day while repairs were made.

“We’re happy to be able to reopen so quickly by utilizing a temporary entrance while our main entranceway is being repaired,” Jason Erkes said, Sunnyside spokesperson.

Erkes said the offenders were unable to break into the business’s vault where the cannabis product is stored.

A picture of the suspects was released Wednesday by the South Beloit Police Department:

Three people were captured Wednesday on surveillance video in a smash-and-grab burglary at a local cannabis dispensary.(Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary)

Anyone with information on the people pictured can make a report with police at 815-389-3491 or submit a tip anonymously at p3tips.com.

