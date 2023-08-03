Rockfords river district could see a new social district with an open container policy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford discusses a new idea that would allow you to shop without having to drop your alcoholic beverage downtown.

People are used to being able to carry alcoholic drinks freely on Friday’s while walking through Rockford city market, but that soon could be expanded to other times and other parts of the city’s downtown with the possibility of an open container policy.

Leaders discuss the idea, as sipping while strolling has proved successful in cities across the country. Ross Terry owns LimaMar, a Peruvian restaurant and bar located in downtown Rockfords river district. He says he knows the idea can work based on personal experience.

“Absolutely it can be successful, and it can be well maintained that way,” said Terry, “You have places in New Orleans that do it like French Quarter and you get a lot of customers that wouldn’t normally check out a place and will check out another place along the way.”

Local business owners say it would be a win-win for the bars, restaurants and shops in the district.

“Especially if the city kind of got some people to hang around downtown, if they’re able to set up some tables around, I think it’s great for people to just hang out in front of the store here,” said Ryan Smiley, who owns Smiley’s Vintage located in the river district, “It’s a lot more welcoming if you see people downtown enjoying their day that they can come in and not have to worry about asking ‘hey can I bring this in?’”

As long as people don’t abuse the policy, Smiley says he thinks it will be good for the whole district.

“Obviously it’s the people that have to be responsible of that but of course the city as well, making sure people know like ‘hey this is something that could be taken away, but this is super beneficial for businesses downtown and beneficial for you to just come down, hang out with people’”, said Smiley.

All businesses in the area will not have to conform to these rules, as different restaurants and shops can choose if they want to participate. Operating hours are expected to be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the weekends.

Drinks allowed outside of bars will only be served in designated cups.

