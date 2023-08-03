The Roaring Twenties comes to Rockford’s Midway Village Museum

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Midway Village Museum at it again with another fun weekend event. The Roaring Twenties will occur Saturday August 5th, from 1p.m. to 9p.m.

Midway Village Museum Marketing Director Luke Fredrickson joined 23 News anchor Conor Hollingsworth in the studio on Thursday to talk about the event, how people can sign up, and what visitors can expect from the day.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Rockford man dies after two-vehicle crash on 20th Street
Multiple agencies responded Tuesday to the scene on Steele Drive in Machesney Park for aid.
69-year-old worker crushed by concrete pipe in Machesney Park
Daniel Sheets, 37, was arrested Wednesday in Davis Junction. Stephenson County deputies say its...
Dakota teacher faces child porn, unauthorized videotaping charges
Three people were captured Wednesday on surveillance video in a smash-and-grab burglary at a...
Burglary of South Beloit dispensary sparks investigation
Arrests made
Two brothers face child sexual abuse charges in Rockford

Latest News

Firearm
Illinois firearm enforcement grants result in more than 1,100 counts of compliance
Freeport domestic violence support group loses federal funding
"Visitors will discover the how the 18th Amendment changed daily life in Rockford, entering a...
The Roarin 20's comes to Midway Village Museum
FILE: A new cannabis dispensary opens its doors.
South Beloit dispensary reopens after smash-and-grab burglary