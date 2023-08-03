The Roaring Twenties comes to Rockford’s Midway Village Museum

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Midway Village Museum at it again with another fun weekend event. The Roaring Twenties will occur Saturday August 5th, from 1p.m. to 9p.m.

Midway Village Museum Marketing Director Luke Fredrickson joined 23 News anchor Conor Hollingsworth in the studio on Thursday to talk about the event, how people can sign up, and what visitors can expect from the day.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.