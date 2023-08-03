Ogle County Fair’s changes could help prevent “fair fatigue”

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - With two local county fairs in the books and three more fairs in the next three weeks, some attendees may start suffering from fair fatigue.

“We’re ready to put a good show on,” says Ogle County Fair President Tom Simpson.

With the Ogle County Fair in the middle of fair season, volunteers are excited about some changes to spice up this year’s festivities.

“There’s a high demand for the rodeo.”

Instead of one rodeo show, there will be two shows Friday at the grandstands.

“Our stands are kind of full for the first show. Talked to the rodeo folks and we negotiated a fairly good price for the second show. And we’re going to try and see how well it works out for us this year.”

Another addition this year is Aussie kingdom, an educational exhibit that shows people various Australian animals, including kangaroos, a wallaby and more.

“A lot of people have never even seen a kangaroo before so it’s important for them to see them and realize they are existing animals and they are really neat,” says Carolyn Lantz with Aussie Kingdom.

Attendees can also enjoy the animal show organized by 4-H in Ogle County, a youth development program affiliated with the local University of Illinois extension.

“It’s really fun. There’s lot of fun things at the fair. I love just showing all my animals,” says Alys Rogers.

This is Alyse Rogers’ eighth year being a part of the animal show. Rogers will show off her horses and goats. She also made muffins and was surprised to find out they were a grand champion.

“I was speeehless I didn’t really know.”

Gates will open at 7 a-m Thursday through Sunday. A full fair schedule can be found on their website.

