Illinois firearm enforcement grants result in more than 1,100 counts of compliance

Firearm
Firearm(Pexels via MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois State Police (ISP) along with local law enforcement agencies share firearm compliance enforcement details to bring individuals with revoked firearm rights into compliance with state and federal gun safety laws.

ISP awarded almost $1 million in firearm enforcement grants to 30 law enforcement agencies across the state to conduct enforcement operations for individuals whose firearms rights have been revoked or suspended, but have failed to comply with state and federal gun safety laws.

“As Governor, there is nothing more important than keeping Illinoisans safe—and that means investing in the law enforcement agencies doing on-the-ground work to make sure individuals are in compliance with our gun safety laws,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

Those agencies completed just over 300 details amounting to more than 3,500 compliance checks.

“Local law enforcement agencies know their communities better than any level of law enforcement, focusing on potentially dangerous individuals who are the subject of a Firearm Restraining Order or Clear and Present Danger, or received a criminal conviction, among other reasons,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Through these enforcement grants, ISP is working with and empowering local law enforcement agencies to reduce gun violence and protect our communities.”

As a result of these efforts, 1,100 individuals were placed directly into compliance, transferring all firearms out of their possession, and documenting that transfer with a Firearm Disposition Record.

Below is a list of law enforcement agencies awarded firearm enforcement detail grants:

“As Governor, there is nothing more important than keeping Illinoisans safe—and that means investing in the law enforcement agencies doing on-the-ground work to make sure individuals are in compliance with our gun safety laws,” said Governor JB Pritzker.(Illinois State Police)

