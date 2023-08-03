How does fog form in the summer?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fog is most commonly seen in the fall and winter, but we saw some Thursday morning.

Radiation fog happens when the ground cools throughout the night. We don’t see it every night because it needs certain atmospheric ingredients to form.

The first ingredient: clear skies. Our clouds decreased Wednesday night and cleared by 4 Thursday morning.

The second ingredient: calm winds. A lack of wind forces air upward and cools the ground at an accelerated rate.

The final ingredient: high humidity. When dew points and temperatures are equal, the atmosphere can’t hold any more water. Instead of being released as precipitation, like clouds normally do, the moisture moves upward in the form of a cloud. Thursday morning, we had temperatures and dew points at 64° making our atmosphere saturated.

