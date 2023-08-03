How does fog form in the summer?

Where did this mornings fog come from?
Where did this mornings fog come from?(DJ Baker)
By DJ Baker
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fog is most commonly seen in the fall and winter, but we saw some Thursday morning.

Radiation fog happens when the ground cools throughout the night. We don’t see it every night because it needs certain atmospheric ingredients to form.

The first ingredient: clear skies. Our clouds decreased Wednesday night and cleared by 4 Thursday morning.

The second ingredient: calm winds. A lack of wind forces air upward and cools the ground at an accelerated rate.

The final ingredient: high humidity. When dew points and temperatures are equal, the atmosphere can’t hold any more water. Instead of being released as precipitation, like clouds normally do, the moisture moves upward in the form of a cloud. Thursday morning, we had temperatures and dew points at 64° making our atmosphere saturated.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Rockford man dies after two-vehicle crash on 20th Street
Multiple agencies responded Tuesday to the scene on Steele Drive in Machesney Park for aid.
69-year-old worker crushed by concrete pipe in Machesney Park
Daniel Sheets, 37, was arrested Wednesday in Davis Junction. Stephenson County deputies say its...
Dakota teacher faces child porn, unauthorized videotaping charges
Three people were captured Wednesday on surveillance video in a smash-and-grab burglary at a...
Burglary of South Beloit dispensary sparks investigation
Arrests made
Two brothers face child sexual abuse charges in Rockford

Latest News

Calm end to the work week before a stormy weekend for Rockford
Calm end to the work week before a stormy weekend for Rockford
Great forecast for Ogle County Fair
Great forecast for Ogle County Fair
DJ WIFR 8-2-23
Ogle County Fair
Mainly Sunny and Warm Today