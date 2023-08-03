Great forecast for Ogle County Fair

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Southerly winds will increase our humidity this afternoon and tomorrow.

Our sky will be covered by clouds if you go to the fair this evening with temperatures around the 80° mark.

Clouds start to dissipate as the sun starts to set allowing for a comfortable mid 60s for our overnight low.

Tomorrow skies will only be partly cloudy allowing our highs to be in the upper 80s. With dew points in the upper 60s our heat index will be in the low 90s.

Tomorrow night keeps some of the heat from the day with lows in the upper 60s.

Friday will be the best night to go as a northeast winds take over dropping our humidity and temperatures. Our highs Friday are in the lower 80s with dew points in the 50s.

Gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at 1440 North Limekiln Road Oregon, Illinois 61061.

