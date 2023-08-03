Funeral procession, details for Dominic Iasparro

(wifr)
By Jason Barabasz
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Funeral details and procession information are announced for former Winnebago County Deputy Chief Dominic Iasparro.

Iasparro died back on July 30 at the age of 74.

His visitation is Thursday, August 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory on 1860 South Mulford Road.

Iasparros funeral will start at 10 a.m., August 4 at Holy Family Catholic Church.

His procession will follow immediately after the funeral, the procession starts from Holy Family Church to Calvary Cemetery on West State Road.

The Rockford Police Department warns drivers of extra traffic on the road during the procession:

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Rockford man dies after two-vehicle crash on 20th Street
Multiple agencies responded Tuesday to the scene on Steele Drive in Machesney Park for aid.
69-year-old worker crushed by concrete pipe in Machesney Park
Daniel Sheets, 37, was arrested Wednesday in Davis Junction. Stephenson County deputies say its...
Dakota teacher faces child porn, unauthorized videotaping charges
Three people were captured Wednesday on surveillance video in a smash-and-grab burglary at a...
Burglary of South Beloit dispensary sparks investigation
Arrests made
Two brothers face child sexual abuse charges in Rockford

Latest News

With the Ogle County Fair in the middle of fair season, volunteers are excited about some...
Ogle County Fair’s changes could help prevent “fair fatigue”
Photo of Richard Jansen as he waits for his turn to skydive.
90-year-old man skydives to celebrate his big day
The city of Rockford discusses a new idea that would allow you to shop without having to drop...
Rockfords river district could see a new social district with an open container policy
The city of Rockford discusses a new idea that would allow you to shop without having to drop...
Rockfords river district could see a new social district with an open container policy