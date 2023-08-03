Funeral procession, details for Dominic Iasparro

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Funeral details and procession information are announced for former Winnebago County Deputy Chief Dominic Iasparro.

Iasparro died back on July 30 at the age of 74.

His visitation is Thursday, August 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory on 1860 South Mulford Road.

Iasparros funeral will start at 10 a.m., August 4 at Holy Family Catholic Church.

His procession will follow immediately after the funeral, the procession starts from Holy Family Church to Calvary Cemetery on West State Road.

The Rockford Police Department warns drivers of extra traffic on the road during the procession:

TRAFFIC ALERT: Dominic Iasparro's funeral procession will start tomorrow at 11:00am from Holy Family Church on Highcrest Road to Calvary Cemetery on W. State Road. Anyone in the area should expect traffic congestion while the procession makes its way through to the cemetery. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 3, 2023

