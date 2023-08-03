Freeport domestic violence center loses federal funding

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Voices of Stephenson County is currently assisting 800 survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

But, now that the nonprofit has lost $150,000 in federal funding, staff says they are counting on the community to help make up the difference.

“We now have no funds for items such as transportation support to our clients like gas cards for our clients and emergency food for our clients, and many of our shelter renewable supplies,” said Voices Marketing Coordinator Julie Hilliger.

Even though many of those supplies are relatively inexpensive, the costs add up very quickly.

”Items like laundry detergent, items that you go through in any household,” Hilliger said.

That is why direct donations and funds raised by Voices Book Nook are important parts of the group’s budget.

Hillger said the federal cuts couldn’t have come at a worse time. With domestic violence on the rise, Voices was pushed last year to double the size of its emergency shelter.

“We need to be able to sustain those programs and those resources,” she said.

Another event Voices is counting on more now are the Book Nook’s half-price sales. From Aug. 3 to Aug. 12, everything in the volunteer-run used bookstore is half off.

“We take in the most money during our sales,” said Book Nook Manager Diane Laverton. “But daily is not bad either. We have our regular customers.”

Shopper Joy DeLay learned about the budget shortfall Thursday and said she’ll do what she can to help close the gap.

“A lot of women are in situations we wish they were not in,” she said. “And the fact that this provides money to help them get out of those situations is a wonderful thing.”

More information about Voices and how to donate is on the organization’s website.

