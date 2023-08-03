Calm end to the work week before a stormy weekend for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - High pressure sitting in Iowa will make it’s way across Illinois late this evening through tomorrow.

This high pressure keeps us on the warmer side as winds will be from the south today. This forces our humidity to be slightly elevated as our highs today will be in the mid 80s. Mostly cloudy skies prevent warmer temperatures but a few areas that see sunshine could reach the upper 80s.

Friday the high pressure enters Illinois shifting our winds from the northeast. This reduces our humidity while slightly lowering our high temperatures. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to low 80s. Our sky will be mostly sunny with a few upper level clouds.

Saturday and Sunday are days to be weather aware. A low pressure system is going to develop over Iowa Saturday morning. As it heads northeast into Wisconsin, storms development begins across Illinois. We can see storms as early as Saturday night.

The timing of the lows movement and how strong it becomes are still in question. Current models have the low move across Wisconsin mainly on Sunday. The low has some strength behind it meaning we could see strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday.

Once the low pressure moves through our temperatures lower to the upper 70s and low 80s to start the work week next week.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.