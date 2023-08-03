Additional child pornography charges filed against former Dakota High School teacher

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - More charges are filed Thursday against a former Dakota High School football coach for possession of child pornography.

Daniel Sheets, 37, of Dakota was taken into custody August 2 after a warrant was executed for his arrest.

Stephenson County deputies say nine separate counts of child pornography from December 2021 were filed against Sheets on Thursday. This makes two open investigations for the former Dakota School District teacher.

Sheets also faces three counts of child pornography and two counts of unauthorized videotaping from October 2021.

Current or former students are encouraged to come forward with information about Sheets by contacting the sheriff’s office Investigations Division at 815-235-8252.

